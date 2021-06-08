Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,976 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.36% of PCSB Financial worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.67.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

