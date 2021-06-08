Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 934 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.97% of Bank of Commerce worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BOCH opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

