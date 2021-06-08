Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,097,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 981.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of BAND opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

