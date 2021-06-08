Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,744 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

UBA stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.27 million, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.