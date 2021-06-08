Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,154 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE ESTE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $772.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.94. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

