Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

DG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.33. 70,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,884. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.42.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

