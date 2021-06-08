Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

DOMO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

