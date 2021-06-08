Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

