Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) vs. Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Head-To-Head Survey

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13% Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dover Motorsports and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of 33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.16 $7.48 million N/A N/A Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Endeavor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.