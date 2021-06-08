DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $437.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 435.33 ($5.69), with a volume of 868628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426.50 ($5.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 418.83. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

