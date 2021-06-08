Ducato Protocol Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,998.00 (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Ducato Protocol Token has a market cap of $17.13 million and $70,998.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.38 or 0.00041127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. Ducato Protocol Token’s official website is ducato.io . Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

