DuckDaoDime Hits Market Cap of $16.01 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $482,069.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $15.43 or 0.00046576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00265006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00233675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.01252982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,170.51 or 1.00116184 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,490 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

