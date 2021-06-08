Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRE. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $48.61 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

