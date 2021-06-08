Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €36.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.68 ($40.80). The company had a trading volume of 95,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -122.79. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €21.30 ($25.06) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.