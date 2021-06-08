DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.
NYSE:DXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
