DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

