DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.