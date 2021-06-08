Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.30

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.30 and last traded at $153.30, with a volume of 11634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,589 shares of company stock worth $6,143,774. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

