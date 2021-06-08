Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

EBC opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.25. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.