Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 18th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

