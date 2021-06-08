Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 18th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
