Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of CEV opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

