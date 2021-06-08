Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

