Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Cap of $686,435.23

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $686,435.23 and $36,371.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00993976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.09639280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

