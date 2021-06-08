Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $29,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

