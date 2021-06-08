Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $428,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ELVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 265,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

