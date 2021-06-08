Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $428,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ELVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 265,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
