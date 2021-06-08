Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.
NYSE:EFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. 619,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
