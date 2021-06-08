Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. 619,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

