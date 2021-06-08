Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,682,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 286,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,025,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

