Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,658. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

