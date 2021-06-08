Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.