Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635,623. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

