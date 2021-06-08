Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $65.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $91.74 or 0.00271452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,846,761 coins and its circulating supply is 17,585,585 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

