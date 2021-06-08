Eminer Price Tops $0.0040 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.69 or 0.00994894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.09611357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.