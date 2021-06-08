Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

Endava stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. 71,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

