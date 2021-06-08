Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.
Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.43. The company had a trading volume of 151,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,985. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.68.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
