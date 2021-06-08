Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.43. The company had a trading volume of 151,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,985. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.68.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

