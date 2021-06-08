EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $44,634,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

