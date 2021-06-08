EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. 289,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

