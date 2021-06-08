Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.