Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

