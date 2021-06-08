Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 101,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

TOL opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,178 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,436 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

