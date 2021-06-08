Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,557,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,094,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

