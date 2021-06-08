Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $380.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

