Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.77

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.73, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

