Eric J. Johnson Sells 15,225 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DFIN opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

