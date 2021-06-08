Eric J. Johnson Sells 15,225 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE DFIN opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
