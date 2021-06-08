Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,392. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $179.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

