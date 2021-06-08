Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. 59,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

