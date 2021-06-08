Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 50,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $7,821,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,024. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

