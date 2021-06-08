Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 50,955 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 666.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,789. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

