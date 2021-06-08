Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 385,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in The Southern by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 79,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.3% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 25,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $2,733,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

NYSE SO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

