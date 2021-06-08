Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,475.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,319.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,468.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

