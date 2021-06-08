Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $42,656.59 and approximately $49,021.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00982057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.28 or 0.09545834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars.

