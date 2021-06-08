Ethereum Gold Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $94,805.92 and $239.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,407,362 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

